Hurricanes drop to No. 12 in AP poll following road win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Miami Hurricanes fell in the Associated Press poll on Sunday.

The Canes were ranked No. 9 heading into Saturday’s 25-24 win at Virginia Tech.

Despite the win, the Canes dropped 3 spots.

Manny Diaz and the Canes were playing without 13 players, as the Canes are dealing with Covid-19 inside their locker room.

In the fourth quarter, D’Eriq King threw the game-winning touchdown to Mark Pope.

Miami moved to 7-1 on the season.

The 12th ranked Canes next play Georgia Tech Nov. 21 at Hard Rock Stadium.