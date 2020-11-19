Heat selects Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa with first-round pick

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – Fresh off the franchise’s sixth appearance in the NBA Finals, the Miami Heat were back to work on Wednesday with an eye on the future.

With the 20th selection in the 2020 NBA Draft, the Heat snagged Memphis big man Precious Achiuwa.

During his only season with Memphis, Achiwa played 31 games and averaged an impressive 15.8 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on 49.3% shooting from the field.

Achiuwa began the season playing power forward but was moved to center by head coach Penny Hardaway (yes, that Penny Hardaway).

At 6-foot-9, 225 lbs. and just 21 years old, Achiuwa could help give Miami a formidable 1-2 punch down low when teamed up with Bam Adebayo.

Miami has done well with their recent first-round picks, selecting Tyler Herro in 2019 and Adebayo in 2017.