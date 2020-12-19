Heat converts Max Strus to two-way contract following strong performance

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are adding a shooter to the roster.
After an impressive outing in which he drained 6 3-pointers against the Raptors, Max Strus will be sticking around.
The Heat converted him to a two-way contract.
Strus appeared in two games for the Heat this preseason and led the team averaging 16.5 points per game.
Strus split last season between the Chicago Bulls and their G-League affiliate.
In college, Strus went to DePaul University after transferring from Lewis University.
The Heat did not practice on Saturday.
The team opens the regular season on Wednesday at Orlando.