Heat converts Max Strus to two-way contract following strong performance

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra, center, talks to the team during a timeout in the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference final against the Boston Celtics in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. For NBA coaches, masks are required this season. Jackets are not. Rules for coaching attire will be relaxed by the league this year, though not as much as was the case during play at the bubble at Walt Disney World this past summer. Suit jackets or sport coats will not be required but coaches wont be able to wear the short-sleeved shirts that most donned for games in the bubble, either. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat are adding a shooter to the roster.

After an impressive outing in which he drained 6 3-pointers against the Raptors, Max Strus will be sticking around.

The Heat converted him to a two-way contract.

Strus appeared in two games for the Heat this preseason and led the team averaging 16.5 points per game.

Strus split last season between the Chicago Bulls and their G-League affiliate.

In college, Strus went to DePaul University after transferring from Lewis University.

The Heat did not practice on Saturday.

The team opens the regular season on Wednesday at Orlando.