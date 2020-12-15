Jimmy Butler excited to ‘go through’ Giannis & Bucks

FILE - Miami Heat's Goran Dragic, bottom left, Jae Crowder, top left, and Jimmy Butler (22) defend as Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots during the first half of an NBA basketball conference semifinal playoff game inin Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, file photo. Bucks Khris Middleton, right rear, looks on. Having the NBAs best regular-season record and the leagues MVP each of the last two years hasnt paid off for the Bucks in the playoffs. Theyre hoping an offseason overhaul of their roster will help them earn the title that has eluded this franchise since 1971 and make sure two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo stays in Milwaukee for years to come.(AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler is ready for the challenge.

The Milwaukee Bucks signed Giannis Antetokounmpo to a $228M supermax extension on Tuesday.

Butler said, he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Butler said, “I like it. I don’t think you can go around him. I don’t think you can go around LeBron either. You have to go right through them. You have to beat them. You also have to beat the Sixers, Boston, Toronto. There’s a lot of squads in the East with some really good players. Doesn’t intimidate me none. I actually get excited for it. I want to go up against the best, my guys want to go up against the best. That’s our way to show we belong. That’s how we get our respect.”

The Heat All-Star respects Giannis’ game.

Butler said, “He’s a hell of a player. He wants to be great. It’s our job to get better, each and every day, each and every year. He’s done a phenomenal job at it. They got a good core group around him. It’s going to be interesting. It’s going to be fun to watch. It’s going to be fun to go to battle against those guys.”

Butler added: “Can’t wait for the Heat vs. Bucks matchup.”

The two teams did meet inside the NBA Bubble with the Heat beating the Bucks in 5 games.