Help Bam give back to children in need!

MIAMI – Heat star Bam Adebayo is making the holidays brighter for children in South Florida. And he wants your help!

Bam is teaming up with SnapCrack Chiropractic to donate toys, bikes and other gifts to kids ages 5-17 at the Samual K. Johnson Youth Center in Liberty City.

The gifts must be new and unwrapped.

Every person who donates to the cause will be entered into a raffle to win signed memorabilia.

Donations will be accepted through Dec. 21.

The drop-off locations are: