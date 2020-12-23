60-foot Wynwood mural shows Miami Heat stars wearing masks

MIAMI – One artist is getting some serious points in the paint after unveiling a 60-foot-high building mural that both celebrates the start of the Miami Heat season and sends a message about wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kyle Holbrook’s work in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood depicts Jimmy Butler and teammates including Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Goran Dragic.

They’re all wearing masks, though Herro’s is pulled down far enough that you can see his famous snarl. (Don’t try this at home, kids — and yes, sticklers will point out that the masks should be work over your nose, too.)

The mural can be seen at 3572 NW 5th Ave., at the corner of NW 36th Street and NW 5th Avenue.

Holbrook’s other Miami murals have included one in Overtown of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna after their death earlier this year in a helicopter accident, and another of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

The Heat tip off their season Wednesday night at Orlando and then are home to face the Pelicans on Christmas Day.