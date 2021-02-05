Avery Bradley out 3-4 weeks for Heat, per report

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III (44) dunks the ball over Miami Heat guards Avery Bradley (11) and Andre Iguodala (28) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – The setbacks just keep coming for the Miami Heat.

Thursday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that guard Avery Bradley will be out 3-4 weeks.

Bradley suffered a calf injury late in the third quarter of Miami’s 103-100 loss to the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

The Heat are off to a very slow start this season.

Miami currently has a 7-14 record.

They are the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

Last season, the Heat won the Eastern Conference inside the NBA Bubble and pushed the Lakers to six games in the NBA Finals.