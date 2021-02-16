Dophins sign kicker Jason Sanders to contract extension

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) kicks the game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals during overtime at an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla., in this Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, file photo. Sanders was selected Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, to The Associated Press All-Pro Team. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are holding on to their kicker.

The team agreed to a contract extension with Jason Sanders.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is 5-years for $22 million. Schefter reports that $10 million are guaranteed.

Sanders is one of the best kickers in the NFL.

He is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-80 attempts.

In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the team’s single-season points record (144).