Dophins sign kicker Jason Sanders to contract extension

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are holding on to their kicker.
The team agreed to a contract extension with Jason Sanders.
According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the deal is 5-years for $22 million. Schefter reports that $10 million are guaranteed.
Sanders is one of the best kickers in the NFL.
He is the franchise’s all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-80 attempts.
In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the team’s single-season points record (144).