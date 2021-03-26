Dolphins make two draft trades, move from No. 3 pick to No. 6

DAVIE, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are playing “let’s make a deal” well in advance of the 2021 NFL draft.

The Dolphins have traded the No. 3 overall pick in the draft to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for the 12th overall pick, a third-round pick and first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, according to multiple reports.

Just minutes later, Miami struck another deal, flipping that No. 12 pick to the Eagles along with a 2022 first-round pick in exchange for Philadelphia’s first-round pick this year (No. 6 overall). The teams also exchange later picks in the 2021 draft. The Eagles announced the move.

Ultimately, the Dolphins have moved down from No. 3 to No. 6 in the first round while picking up future draft assets (a 2022 third-round pick and a 2023 first-round pick).

Miami still retains its own pick in the first round (18th overall).

The No. 3 pick was part of the trade that sent tackle Laremy Tunsil to Houston in 2019.

