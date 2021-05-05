Partly Cloudy icon
Neon Deion Sanders coming to Hard Rock

Will Manso
, Sports Director

Clay Ferraro
, Sports Reporter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The last time Deion Sanders played at Hard Rock Stadium, it was called Pro Player Stadium.

But no matter what the name was, it was Deion’s show. He started at cornerback and also caught six passes for 60 yards in a Dallas Cowboys win over the Miami Dolphins.

Now, Sanders is returning to the stadium. But this time, he will do it as a head coach.

Sanders and his Jackson State football team will take on FAMU in the Orange Blossom Classic this fall.

The game will take place on Sept. 5 at Hard Rock Stadium.

