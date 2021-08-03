Goran Dragic says goodbye to Miami and thanks fans

Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat reacts against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter at American Airlines Arena on March 11, 2021 in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI – While the Miami Heat made a big splash in free agency, many Heat fans will miss guard Goran Dragic.

As Dragic showed on Tuesday, the feeling is mutual.

Dragic will be sent to the Raptors as part of a sign-and-trade to bring Kyle Lowry to Miami.

After that, the Raptors will likely move Dragic.

The guard has expressed an interest in playing with his fellow countryman Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks.

Dragic took to social media on Tuesday to thank Miami.

Dragic wrote, “Miami!!! Thank you for all of the LOVE, KINDNESS and SUPPORT over these last seven years. You embraced me and my family like your own from Day 1 and we are forever grateful for the life we’ve built, friends we’ve made and experiences we’ve shared as a part of the #305. We will never forget you #HeatNation and will see you all soon.”

During his time with the Heat, Miami won the Eastern Conference Championship and pushed the Lakers to six games in the NBA bubble.

Dragic, known affectionately as the Dragon, has become a fan favorite over his time with the Heat.

Not only was Dragic a team leader, but he helped cultivate close relationships with his teammates like Jimmy Butler.

Dragic recently posted a picture of himself in his home Slovenia, wearing a T-Shirt with Butler’s picture on it.