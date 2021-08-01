Heat exercise option on Goran Dragic, not Andre Iguodala per reports

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Utah Jazz forward Joe Ingles (2) defends against Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic (7) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI – The Miami Heat’s busy offseason is underway.

According to Stadium’s Shams Charania, the Heat are picking up the $19.4 million team option on guard Goran Dragic.

However, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat are declining the team option of $15M on forward Andre Iguodala.

Wojnarowski reports that the Heat are targeting Toronto guard Kyle Lowry and are working to create salary cap space.

The report adds that Miami could try to sign Lowry outright, or could try to work a sign-and-trade with Toronto.

Lowry has a close relationship with Jimmy Butler and has expressed interest in Miami.

Dragic, 35, averaged 13.4 points per game last season and 4.4 assists.

Miami was eliminated in the first round of the Playoffs.

They were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks, who went on to win the NBA Title.