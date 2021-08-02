Heat to acquire guard Kyle Lowry from Toronto

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry (7) drives to th basket as Boston Celtics' Grant Williams (12) closes in during the first half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

MIAMI – It didn’t take long for the Miami Heat to make a splash in free agency.

The Miami Heat have agreed to a deal with guard Kyle Lowry, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

Lowry also posted a message about heading to Miami on social media.

According to Wojnarowski, Miami and Lowry agreed on a three-year deal worth approximately $90 million.

Miami also is reportedly signing a max contract extension with Jimmy Butler worth $184 million.

Lowry, 35, brings a veteran presence to the Heat.

Lowry averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists for the Raptors last season.

He won a championship in Toronto.

Lowry is also a six-time NBA All-Star and an All NBA performer.

The guard also has a close friendship with Heat superstar Jimmy Butler.

It’s been reported that Heat guard Goran Dragic and forward Precious Achuiwa were included in the trade, but that has not been confirmed.

Miami picked up Dragic’s $19.5 million dollar contract for next season, reportedly in order to add him to the trade.

The Raptors are expected to deal Dragic again.

Dragic has been with the Heat since the 2014-2015 season.

He was a key part of the Heat’s run to the Finals inside the NBA bubble.

Known as The Dragon, Dragic has been a fan favorite in South Florida for his outside shooting, tough play and infectious personality.

The Heat drafted Achuiwa out of Memphis with the 20th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

The big man is a developmental player, who needs to work on his offensive game.

Achuiwa played sparingly with the Heat last season.

NBA insider Marc Stein also reported that restricted free agent guard Duncan Robinson had made a Day 1 commitment to remain with the Heat.

Wojnarowski tweeted that Robinson’s agent confirmed the deal is for five years and worth $90 million.