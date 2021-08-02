Heat agree to max extension with Jimmy Butler worth $184 million, per report

Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat drives to the basket while guarded by Terry Rozier of the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at Spectrum Center on May 02, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have agreed on a big-time contract extension.

Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that Miami and Butler have agreed on a max deal.

The agreement cannot become official until the league year opens on Aug. 6.

The deal will play Butler $184 million over four years.

Butler is a 5-time NBA All-Star.

Last season, Butler averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.

He helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals in the NBA bubble during the 2019-20 season.