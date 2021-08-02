Heat agree to max extension with Jimmy Butler worth $184 million, per report

MIAMI – Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat have agreed on a big-time contract extension.
Stadium’s Shams Charania reports that Miami and Butler have agreed on a max deal.
The agreement cannot become official until the league year opens on Aug. 6.
The deal will play Butler $184 million over four years.
Butler is a 5-time NBA All-Star.
Last season, Butler averaged 21.5 points, 7.1 assists, and 6.9 rebounds per game.
He helped lead the Heat to the NBA Finals in the NBA bubble during the 2019-20 season.