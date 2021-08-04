Victor Oladipo to return to Heat per report

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo will be returning to the Miami Heat.
Shams Charania of Stadium reports that Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return.
Charania also reports that Oladipo will eye the 2022 free agency market and sign a big contract once he’s healthy.
Oladipo is a two-time All-Star.
Oladipo was traded to the Heat last season.
On April 8, Oladipo went down with a knee injury in just his fifth game with the Heat.
In May, the Heat announced that Oladipo underwent season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.