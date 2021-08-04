Victor Oladipo to return to Heat per report

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) dunks in front of Golden State Warriors guard Damion Lee (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, April 1, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

MIAMI – Victor Oladipo will be returning to the Miami Heat.

Shams Charania of Stadium reports that Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return.

Charania also reports that Oladipo will eye the 2022 free agency market and sign a big contract once he’s healthy.

Oladipo is a two-time All-Star.

Oladipo was traded to the Heat last season.

On April 8, Oladipo went down with a knee injury in just his fifth game with the Heat.

In May, the Heat announced that Oladipo underwent season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.