Panthers offer admission to preseason doubleheader for $10 donation supporting youth hockey in South Florida

A general view of BB&T Center prior to the game between the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes on October 08, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida.

SUNRISE, Fla. – South Florida hockey fans are itching to see their Florida Panthers get back on the ice, and it won’t be long before they get their chance.

The Panthers kick off their preseason schedule on Saturday, Sept. 26 when they host the Nashville Predators for a split-squad doubleheader.

The games will take place at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that fans wishing to attend will be able to do so by making a donation to support the growth of local youth hockey.

A $10 donation will get fans access to both hockey games, and parking is included.

“Participation in youth hockey in the South Florida region is at an all-time high,” Senior Director of Community Relations and of the Florida Panthers Foundation John Colombo said in a statement released by the team. “We’re so excited to offer this doubleheader game action to support that growth. Many families with young athletes have faced hardships in the past 18 months and we’re hoping that allocations of these funds through scholarships and more can help keep young hockey players on the ice.”

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis and can be purchased by clicking here.

It appears that the upper levels of the BB&T Center are closed, as only tickets in the 100 level are available.

Fans wishing to make an additional donation to the Florida Panthers Foundation can do so by clicking here.

The Panthers are poised to be one of the top teams in the NHL for the second straight season, led by head coach Joel Quenneville and star players Jonathan Huberdeau, Aaron Ekbald and captain Sasha Barkov.

