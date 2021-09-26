ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit criticizes state of Miami football program

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit had some harsh world for the Miami football program during “College Gameday” on Saturday.

Herbstreit referenced an article in the Miami Herald that said Miami school president Julio Frenk prefers to leave decisions in the athletic department to athletics director Blake James, saying that schools should have a president, athletic director and coach who all have the same vision.

“You have an athletic department that clearly is not really showing that this is something that they are willing to try to make changes,” Herbstreit said.

Herbstreit also said the program hasn’t been the same since the Orange Bowl was torn down and the team moved its home games to Hard Rock Stadium.

“Miami has averaged 7-5 since 2006,” he said. “They’ve had five head coaches. With the Orange Bowl gone, the student body has to drive 45 minutes to go to their games.”