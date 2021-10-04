Flores says Dolphins playing undisciplined; Fuller out vs. Bucs with finger injury

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) celebrates the Colts victory over the Miami Dolphins, at the end of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins are still reeling following their 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

By losing to Indy, Miami fell to 1-3 on the season. Up next, they travel to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday.

The Dolphins received injury news on Monday.

Wide receiver Will Fuller is out at least for the Bucs game with an injured finger.

Coach Brian Flores said that Fuller will be week-to-week.

As for Sunday’s performance, Flores saw what fans saw. The Dolphins made too many mistakes, including drops, penalties, and turnovers.

“We’re not playing disciplined football,” Flores said. “I think we’re undisciplined, we’re inconsistent right now. I would say we’re putting as much emphasis as we have in the past on playing smart disciplined football, trying to play penalty-free, we’re just not getting it.”

Flores added: “We’ve got to do better because it’s costing us chunk plays offensively like it did on the first drive or extending drives defensively... or in the kicking game as well. The emphasis is always there. It always will be there. But just because something was some way last doesn’t mean it will be that way this year. Every year is different. The coaching points are the same, the emphasis is the same, the execution is not.”

Ad

Flores said he’s reviewed how he coached last year.

“If you’re asking if I’m doing the exact same thing I did last year, the answer is yes,” he said. “Look, every year is different, every team is different. I have to find a different way of coaching it so that we can be better.”

As for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Flores was asked about a report that he’d be ready for the Jacksonville game.

Flores said Tagovailoa is working to get back as soon as he can. The quarterback is starting to throw.

“We’re getting better every day,” Flores said of Tagovailoa.