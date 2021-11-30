Marlins officially announce contract extension for pitcher Sandy Alcantara

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are making certain they keep their ace.
The team announced that pitcher Sandy Alcantara has signed a five-year extension with a sixth year club option.
The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports the extension is worth $56 million.
Alcantara, 26, went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA in 33 starts last season.
He became the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to record 200-plus innings and 200-plus strikeouts.
Alcantara was an All-Star for the Marlins in 2019.
He was born in the Dominican Republic and has pitched five major league seasons so far.