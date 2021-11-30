Marlins officially announce contract extension for pitcher Sandy Alcantara

(Steve Nesius, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius)

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins are making certain they keep their ace.

The team announced that pitcher Sandy Alcantara has signed a five-year extension with a sixth year club option.

The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish reports the extension is worth $56 million.

Alcantara, 26, went 9-15 with a 3.19 ERA in 33 starts last season.

He became the fifth pitcher in Marlins history to record 200-plus innings and 200-plus strikeouts.

Alcantara was an All-Star for the Marlins in 2019.

He was born in the Dominican Republic and has pitched five major league seasons so far.