Marlins agree to 4-year contract with OF Avisail Garcia per reports

Avisail Garcia of the Milwaukee Brewers hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field on August 20, 2021 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

MIAMI – The Marlins are adding some power to their lineup.

According to multiple reports, the team has agreed to a 4-year contract with outfielder Avisail Garcia.

The Miami Herald’s Craig Mish, who first reported the story, says the deal is worth $53 million.

Garcia had 29 home runs for the Milwaukee Brewers last season.

He also batted .262 and drove in 86 runs.

Garcia, 30, has been the Major Leagues since 2012.

His career has included stops in Detroit, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Tampa Bay, and Milwaukee.

The Marlins ownership group has said they will add veteran talent to compliment the young players that they are developing.