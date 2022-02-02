Brian Flores has ‘got a case’ in lawsuit, expert says

A sports lawyer not involved with this case spoke to Local 10 News and said it could lead to former Dolphins coach Brian Flores being blackballed by the entire NFL.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The news sent shockwaves across the sports world, but does former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ class-action lawsuit against the NFL and its teams carry legal weight?

“Initially, when I heard about, I thought that this was career suicide,” said Alan Fertel, a sports attorney not involved with Flores’ suit. “I think he’s got a case. He’s got a shot.”

Local 10 News sat down with Fertel on Wednesday to break down Flores’ serious allegations from the lawsuit, filed a day earlier.

“For this to come out is horrible for the NFL right now,” Fertel said. “What I think is going to happen is that they are going to settle. He’s going to make millions of dollars.”

In the suit, Flores criticized the league’s hiring practices, claiming a “sham” interview with the New York Giants that he believes was not his first.

He referenced a text message exchange with Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who mistakenly congratulated Flores for landing the Giants job that eventually went to another former New England assistant, Brian Daboll.

Flores had yet to interview when Belichick intended to congratulate Daboll on being hired.

“You are talking about hearsay right now,” Fertel said. “How did Belichick know? That’s the question.”

Flores was slated to interview for other head coaching vacancies after being fired by the Dolphins last month.

But Fertel says “his future as an NFL coach could be in jeopardy.”

“I don’t believe that he will get another shot,” Fertel said. “I think it will be similar to the [Colin] Kaepernick situation.”