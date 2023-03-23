Panthers players Eric and Marc Staal choose not to wear Pride Night jerseys

Eric Staal #12 of the Florida Panthers skates against the Dallas Stars at FLA Live Arena on November 17, 2022 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SUNRISE, Fla. – Two Florida Panthers players opted out of wearing themed jerseys during a themed Pride Night at FLA Live Arena.

Eric and Marc Staal, who are brothers, released a statement before Florida’s 7 p.m. game against Toronto saying they would not be participating in warmups.

All of Florida’s rostered players not named Staal took part in the pregame warmup, wearing the Pride Night jerseys.

The Staal brothers cited their religious beliefs as the reason not to participate.

Eric and Marc Staal statement … pic.twitter.com/EhmVOuXsFa — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 23, 2023

Earlier in the day, Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said the organization made the decision to support and participate in Pride Night.

There was no mention of any players electing not to participate.