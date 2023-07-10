New Lionel Messi mural pops up in Miami

MIAMI – Artist Maximiliano Bagnasco was painting a new massive mural of Inter Miami CF’s new star Lionel Messi in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood.

David Beckham was with Bagnasco, also known as Caricatoons, at the site of the mural, on the western wall of a mixed-use building at 148 NW 28 St.

Like Messi, the artist was born in Argentina.

Messi, a forward, turned down teams from around the world to join the team co-owned by Beckham and his partners, Jorge and Jose Mas, for $54 million per season, for four years.

That deal would likely be sweetened by Apple and Adidas, as well as by Major League Soccer, which could possibly offer team ownership incentives.

Messi did weigh options with Barcelona, where he spent more than 20 years. There was also a deal of upward of $1 billion from the Saudi Arabian football club, Al Hilal.