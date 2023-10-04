Jimmy Butler returns to his usual look, preparing for the season

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler takes part in a practice ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Tuesday, June 6, 2023.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Jimmy Butler made a splash on media day with his emo look.

Butler showed up with long hair and piercings in his face.

On Wednesday, Butler was back to looking like his usual self.

He addressed several issues with reporters.

Butler was asked if there was a specific amount of regular season games that he was targeting to play. He said 10.

Butler was asked about the Damian Lillard trade to Milwaukee and Jrue Holiday trade to Boston.

Butler said, “Not at all. I’m happy for both of those guys. I’m more pissed off that he went to Milwaukee because he went to Adrian Griffin’s team. Everyone knows I don’t like Adrian Griffin back to my Chicago days. I’m happy for Milwaukee, they got better so it gives us to the opportunity to get better.”

Butler was asked if he had a chip on his shoulder after what happened last season.

Butler said, “No chip on my shoulder. We’re a good basketball team. People gear up to beat us, it’s a sign of respect.”

Butler said he has been impressed by the confidence that Nikola Jovic earned from his international play over the summer.

Butler said, “He’s becoming more aware of how good of a basketball player he is and how he belongs in this league and on the world stage as well. And he smiles.”

Butler said Jovic walks around like he’s been with the team for about six or seven years.