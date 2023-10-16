Miami Marlins, first female GM in major league history, parting ways

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 06: General manager Kim Ng of the Miami Marlins looks on during batting practice prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at loanDepot park on July 06, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI, Fla. – The Miami Marlins are parting ways with General Manager Kim Ng, the Miami Marlins announced Monday.

A statement from Miami Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman said that Ng will not be returning as the club’s General Manager.

Ng made history by becoming the first female General Manager in Major League history.

“Although the club exercised its team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Kim has declined her mutual option,” the statement said.

“We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well. We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field. We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year.”

The Marlins had one of their best regular seasons in years.

The fish earned a Wild Card spot before being eliminated from the Playoffs by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins’ playoff push was bolstered by a series of trades by Ng that netted the roster Josh Bell and Jake Burger, both of whom contributed to the Marlins’ strong finish to the regular season.

NG was the first woman to get the top executive job at an MLB team when longtime Yankee great Derek Jeter helped hire her to the Marlins in 2020.