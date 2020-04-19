Virtual 5K run raises money in times of stay at home

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – When you think of a 5K that usually means hundreds or even thousands of people up bright and early to run. But with that not being possible due to coronavirus restrictions, the Florida Panthers found a unique way to make it work and raise money for charity.

They’ve come up with a special event that brings the community together without actually coming together creating a virtual 5K in a time of social distancing. Former Florida Panthers player Shawn Thornton, who’s now the team’s vice president of business operations, helped set up the virtual 5K run to raise money in the fight against COVID-19 through the Panthers Foundation.

His idea? "Unite our community virtually by creating this and give back to a good cause."

All you need is a $10 entry fee and a place to run safely. And people have been running. Panthers fans from all over the country are taking pics and showing results on social media with the hashtag #TerritoryTrot.

You get your own badge for taking part and a sense of accomplishment.

“Not only does it boost your immune system, but it helps your mental health. Be safe obviously. I challenge everyone to beat my time,” said Thornton.

The virtual 5K lasts through Monday. Thornton did finish the run but he isn’t letting anyone know his time. He says they’ll have to check it out on Monday to see if they’ve beaten his time.