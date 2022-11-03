Miami Marlins introduce new manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot Park

MIAMI – The Miami Marlins officially introduced new manager Skip Schumaker at loanDepot Park on Thursday.

Those in attendance for the press conference were Miami Marlins Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and General Manager Kim Ng.

Schumaker was named the 16th manager in Marlins history and will succeed Don Mattingly, who was the club’s longest-tenured and winningest skipper.

Schumaker told Local 10 News’ Clay Ferraro that he’s ready to bring a winning culture to the Marlins organization.

“As a coach, how do we get to the postseason is what I’m concerned about,” said Schumaker. “Not just one year, but year after year after year.”

This will be the first managerial job for Schumaker, who played 11 Major League seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds from 2005-2015.

As a player, Schumaker earned two championship rings as a member of the World Series-winning Cardinals in 2006 and 2011.

Known as a utility man when he played, Schumaker finished his career with a .278 batting average, 28 homers and 284 RBIs in 1,149 career games.

Schumaker played for Mattingly’s Dodgers in 2013, helping the club win the National League West and reach the NL Championship Series.

After his playing career, Schumaker served as an assistant to baseball operations and player development for the San Diego Padres from 2016-2017. He then joined the field staff as the first-base coach (’18-19) and associate manager (’20-21).

Under Schumaker, the Marlins will look to make their first postseason appearance since 2020.