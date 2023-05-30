Heat, Panthers aim to make history by bringing championships home to South Florida

MIAMI – South Florida sports fans were relishing Tuesday after both the Miami Heat and Florida Panthers are now four wins away from bringing home championships.

While there have been a handful of teams from the same area that ended up in their respective finals, a double championship win would make South Florida the first metropolitan area to accomplish those feats in the same season.

Local 10 News spoke with Michael McCullough, Miami Heat Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, who said there’s no better time to be a South Florida sports fan.

“It’s a great time to be a Heat fan — it’s a great time to be a Panthers fan,” he said. “It’s definitely a first for us and it feels great.”

McCullough said he believes that having experience in the NBA Finals will be a key factor in winning this series.

“We’re not strangers to this time (and) we’re not strangers to this stage — that’s why I have a lot of confidence and faith in our guys,” he said.

Fans told Local 10 that they are ready to gear up for both the NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Final this week.

“Oh my God, yes, man. It’s too much money to go to all these games. I wanna go to all of it and then get all the gear,” said South Florida sports fan Gustavo Tomatti.

Heat executives said while the team is happy to be in this position, the goal doesn’t end there.

“There’s only one goal, here and that’s to win it all,” said McCullough.

The Heat are making plans for road rallies at the Kaseya Center, which they are expected to announce by Wednesday.