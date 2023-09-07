Former Canes star Robert Bailey launches ‘Kennedy Kids’ foundation after losing daughter to suicide

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Former Miami Hurricane football star Robert Bailey never expected this would be his new purpose in life. And not in his worst nightmares did he imagine losing his baby girl would be the reason why.

Nearly one year ago, Bailey’s 16-year-old daughter, Kennedy, died by suicide.

Kennedy was special. She was an artist with a kind heart. You can hear Bailey describe her in the video at the top of the page.

Bailey’s heart is still broken. As are the hearts of his entire family. But he wants to do whatever he can to make sure no family has to experience the pain his family has.

That’s why he’s partnered with friends to start “Kennedy Kids.”

It’s a foundation that aims to identify warning signs in kids who may be suffering and also give loved ones the resources they need to help.

Kennedy Kids is hosting their first 5K next weekend. You can find all the information here: https://kennedykids.org.