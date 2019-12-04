As of: Nov. 8, 2019

WPLG-TV, ABC affiliate, a Berkshire Hathaway company in Miami-Fort Lauderdale, is searching for a Digital Sales Specialist to join an exciting, fast-paced, organization. Someone who is passionate about the digital space and is able to innovate, multi-task and problem-solve.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with Sales Team to determine Client needs and campaign goals as well as identify cross platform sponsorship opportunities; prepare digital elements of sales presentations

Understand and present digital capabilities to Account Executives, Management and Clients effectively

Functional knowledge of Google Ad Manager and Wide Orbit

Process new digital orders, revisions in Wide Orbit and Google Ad Manager for all Clients

Make sure advertiser specifications are met and ensure smooth campaign launches

Provide delivery reports and campaign recaps to Account Executives and Clients

Proactively reach out to Clients and Account Executives to determine submission deadlines, manage assets and any needed revisions

Ensure regular reporting and forecast inventory through use of Google Ad Manager

Create and ensure all digital sales materials are up-to-date

Liaison between Clients and internal creative agency to ensure custom ads are built correctly

Assist Account Executives and Management with post campaign questions and reports, handle and resolve discrepancies

Must be organized and detailed oriented with great attention to accuracy

Ideally, candidate will be IAB certified and proficient in the language of digital media, CTR, eCPM’s, etc

Prospect and sell new digital Clients

Strong verbal and written skills

As a Digital Sales Specialist, you will be responsible for creating and managing digital campaigns across a wide range of platforms, including desktop, mobile, mobile app and OTT. You will be responsible for the daily stewardship of all digital campaigns. Responsibilities include processing digital sales orders, uploading creative to ensure campaigns are set up to run properly and ensure proper campaign delivery. Position reports directly to Digital Sales Manager.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment physical exam and drug screen, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply for ACCTEXEC1 Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7182

WPLG TV

3401 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd.

Pembroke Park, FL 33023

Send resume to: Alex Price, Local Sales Manager aprice@wplg.com. No phone calls please.