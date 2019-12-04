As of: Nov. 5, 2019

Job Description:

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, helping users resolve computing and application issues as well overseeing the implementation of end user applications and training. The Support Specialist will also need work with vendors to administer and maintain user applications. Other duties include managing application support contracts and telecom services.

Job Requirements:

The ideal IT Support Specialist candidate needs interpersonal and computer skills that will allow them to assist a wide range of end users with issues they have while working in WPLG’s computing environment. Knowledge of Microsoft, domains, operating systems and applications required. The preferred candidate needs to be able to add and delete uses to Microsoft Active Directory domain as well as Exchange and other Broadcast related applications. The ability to seek, review, maintain and track support, SAAS, and telecommunications contracts is also required. A good understanding of cyber-security practices and the ability to adhere to them and enforce them while working is necessary.

Please follow link below to apply Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7186

Manager Name: Darren Alline

dalline@wplg.com

WPLG/TV

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

No phone calls please.