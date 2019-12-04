As of: Dec. 2, 2019

Local 10 News, the top-rated news station in South Florida, is looking for a weather producer/fill in on-air Meteorologist.

The ideal candidate has a degree in meteorology and has completed or is in the process of completing requirements to obtain a CBM.

Candidate must be proficient in creation of weather graphics. Candidate must have prior on-air experience. Candidate will be active in social media and digital forecasting.

Job Requirements

Candidate must have degree in Meteorology.

***All of the essential functions of this position are not necessarily described in this posting.

***We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and will consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, age gender, marital status, disability, matriculation or political affiliation. Any offer of employment is conditioned on successful completion of a pre-employment drug and alcohol screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications and reference checks.

Please follow link below to apply Position:

URL: https://usr57.dayforcehcm.com/CandidatePortal/en-US/wplg/Posting/View/7199

Send DVD and resume to:

Bill Pohovey, News Director

WPLG/TV Local 10 News

3401 West Hallandale Beach Boulevard,

Pembroke Park, Florida 33023

bpohovey@wplg.com

No phone calls please.