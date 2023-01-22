79º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Paul Renner

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Education, Miami-Dade County, Broward County
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a plan for seismic change in state education, and the man at the helm of that plan joined This Week in South Florida.

The Florida House bill filed late last week would be an historic expansion of the state’s school voucher program.

Every student in the state, kindergartner through high school senior, becomes eligible to receive state money to go to private school or home school if they choose.

The bill has major support from those who back choice, leveling the financial playing field and giving options to all families, and it drew immediate blowback from those fearing the demise of public schools.

School choice a priority for Florida’s new house speaker Paul Renner.

He joined TWISF host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

