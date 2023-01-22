This Week in South Florida: Paul Renner

There is a plan for seismic change in state education, and the man at the helm of that plan joined This Week in South Florida.

The Florida House bill filed late last week would be an historic expansion of the state’s school voucher program.

Every student in the state, kindergartner through high school senior, becomes eligible to receive state money to go to private school or home school if they choose.

The bill has major support from those who back choice, leveling the financial playing field and giving options to all families, and it drew immediate blowback from those fearing the demise of public schools.

School choice a priority for Florida’s new house speaker Paul Renner.

