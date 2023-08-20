84º

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: Aug. 20, 2023

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
Local 10 News Anchor Glenna Milberg presents This Week in South Florida on Aug. 20, 2023.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg interviewed former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who is seeking the Republican nomination to run for president in 2024.

TWISF’s second and third segments were a discussion about mental health with Florida Representatives Hillary Cassel, a Democrat who represents District 101 and lives in Dania Beach, and Dr. Joel Rudman, a Republican who represents District 3 and lives in Navarre, in the northwest Florida Panhandle.

TWISF’S Round Table, the fourth and fifth segments, were with three candidates for Florida House District 118: Attorney Mike Redondo, a Republican; Johnny Farias, a Democrat who served in the U.S. Navy; and Frank De La Paz, a no-party candidate who is a construction executive.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

