83º

WEATHER ALERT

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Hillary Cassel and Dr. Joel Rudman focus on mental health

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Hillary Cassel, Joel Rudman, Mental Health
Florida Representatives Hillary Cassel and Dr. Joel Rudman discuss efforts to make mental health treatment more accessible in Florida.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – This Week in South Florida’s second and third segments on Sunday focused on the rise in mental health emergencies in Florida.

Two leading the effort to find solutions in the Florida legislature are Representatives Hillary Cassel, a Democrat who represents District 101, and Dr. Joel Rudman, a Republican who represents District 3.

“We are part of an informal consortium of about 12 freshmen,” Rudman said about an effort to focus on bills to improve access to mental healthcare.

Cassel, of Dania Beach, said she gets treatment for bipolar disorder, a mental illness that without treatment causes unusual shifts in a person’s mood, energy, activity levels, and concentration.

Rudman, who has a family practice at the Holley Navarre Medical Clinic in the northwest Florida Panhandle, said there are issues with access to care, reimbursement issues, and workforce shortage.

MORE ON TWISF: Watch the Aug. 20, 2023 episode

Local 10 News Anchor Glenna Milberg presents This Week in South Florida on Aug. 20, 2023.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter