This Week in South Florida: Randy Erwin

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Crisis was averted just a few hours before Sunday’s midnight deadline for a government shutdown.

At the 11th hour, with millions braced for shutdown, congress found the compromise to keep the government in business, though temporarily postponed is more accurate, because another deadline looms.

This spending runs out in 45 days.

The focus on This Week in South Florida is just that, South Florida, and the local impacts at the airports, housing, veterans’ affairs, the people who arrange for your passports, parks as the political wrangling goes on in those chambers at the capitol.

The National Federation of Federal Employees represents people who work across that national spectrum. Its president, Randy Erwin, grew up in Miami.

