This Week in South Florida: Francis Suarez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – For the first time since his run for president, and facing questions about his actions as an elected official, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez is speaking to This Week in South Florida.

Days after a video was made public showing the mayor reacting physically to Miami Herald reporters recording him on a cell phone at City Hall, Suarez then arranged a round of local interviews.

Suarez has been asked questions about payments from city developers and income from a slew of firms during his time in office.

The first indications of that came only recently from required financials Suarez had to file for his run for the presidency.

Those are among the questions asked of Suarez, as well the Miami mayor’s role in the city going forward, the functioning of a city with two-fifths of its principals fighting corruption allegations.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.