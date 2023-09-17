85º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Christi Fraga

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
The first sign of unintended consequences of Florida’s Live Local Act is coming to fruition.

A tower that can now be built in Miami Beach’s low-rise art deco district is getting a lot of attention.

Even before that came to light, the city of Doral issued a stop-down of all new development plans to figure out what it all means.

Doral Mayor Christi Fraga joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

