This Week in South Florida: Miguel Gabela

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Miami commission candidate Miguel Gabela filed to oppose Alex Diaz De La Portilla last February, and somehow got carved out of the district, for which he sued.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Is he or isn’t he qualified?

He moved into another of his properties still within the district and amended the candidate forms, but the city still isn’t listing him as a qualified candidate.

Gabela, a character in an only-in-Miami election mystery, said he has all the qualifications a candidate for Miami commission needs.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

