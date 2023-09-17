This Week in South Florida: Miguel Gabela

Miami commission candidate Miguel Gabela filed to oppose Alex Diaz De La Portilla last February, and somehow got carved out of the district, for which he sued.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Is he or isn’t he qualified?

Miami commission candidate Miguel Gabela filed to oppose Alex Diaz De La Portilla last February, and somehow got carved out of the district, for which he sued.

He moved into another of his properties still within the district and amended the candidate forms, but the city still isn’t listing him as a qualified candidate.

Gabela, a character in an only-in-Miami election mystery, said he has all the qualifications a candidate for Miami commission needs.

