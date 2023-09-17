This Week in South Florida: Marvin Tapia

With city of Miami elections fewer than two months away, the bombshell corruption-related arrest last week of incumbent commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla is a major plot twist.

Just over 24 hours later, the governor suspended him from office.

But innocent until proven guilty, Diaz De La Portilla told Local 10 News he was out campaigning on Sunday, and so are two people running against him.

One of those candidates is Marvin Tapia, who has long been involved in community work in Miami, especially in promoting Little Havana as a destination.

