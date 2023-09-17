85º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Marvin Tapia

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With city of Miami elections fewer than two months away, the bombshell corruption-related arrest last week of incumbent commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla is a major plot twist.

Just over 24 hours later, the governor suspended him from office.

But innocent until proven guilty, Diaz De La Portilla told Local 10 News he was out campaigning on Sunday, and so are two people running against him.

One of those candidates is Marvin Tapia, who has long been involved in community work in Miami, especially in promoting Little Havana as a destination.

Tapia joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

