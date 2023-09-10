This Week in South Florida: Alex Tachmes

One of the best known party spots in the middle of Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive is now the headlining location for what may be a sea change for developers and affordable housing.

The owners of The Clevelander and an adjacent hotel are planning to redevelop that corner of the Art Deco District into a residential tower, and a new state law makes that possible, even if it’s over objections of neighbors and local government zoning.

Alex Tachmes is the attorney for those owners and he joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.