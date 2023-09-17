This Week in South Florida: Anna Hochkammer

Florida is the southern ground zero at the moment in the fight for the right to choose to terminate a pregnancy without more government restriction.

The state Supreme Court is currently weighing whether Florida’s 15-week abortion limit violates the state’s right to privacy.

If it stands, the newer 6-week limit will kick in.

Meanwhile, a group working to give Florida voters the say has met a milestone in the petition gathering process, tripping a judicial and financial review.

Anna Hochkammer is Vice Mayor of the village of Pinecrest and executive director of the Florida Women’s Freedom Coalition, the organization leading that citizens’ initiative.

