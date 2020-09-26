Floridians request more than 5 million vote-by-mail ballots

TALAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida’s Department of State reported Saturday that it has already received more than 6,600 vote-by-mail ballots and more than 5 million others have been requested.

That could put Florida on a pace to double the number of people who voted by mail in the 2016 presidential election. In 2016, 2.7 million voted by mail.

This year, more than 2.3 million Democrats have requested vote-by-mail ballots, compared to nearly 1.6 million Republicans.

More than 1.1 million people not registered with either major party have requested ballots to vote by mail.

