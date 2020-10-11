Biden-Harris supporters from Miami spend Sunday at Tropical Park

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The finish line was Tropical Park for a large caravan that went across Southwest Miami-Dade on Sunday in a show of support for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Honking car horns, waving flags and cheering, Tropical Park turned into a parade of nations — mostly Hispanics — here to voice their opinions about the upcoming election.

Mary Gonzalez, a Cuban-American, said she is voting for former vice president Joe Biden because “we need a change in America.”

Juanita Olvera cautioned against what she said is a false narrative being delivered by the Trump campaign.

“This rhetoric of them being socialist or communist, that’s just to instill fear in the people,” Olvera, a Biden supporter, said.

Manuel Suarez said he supported the Republican party for years, but not this time.

“I am a registered Republican — voted all my life — except I voted by mail. I put down my X next to Biden because I want him out of there and I want the Republican Party to rebuild,” Suarez said.

For Francisco Roij, originally from Puerto Rico, it’s not about the candidate he is voting for — but who he is against.

“For me, it’s a vote against Trump.”

After the Tropical Park stop, the group had plans to attend a vigil for the victims of COVID-19, which was planned for Miami’s Executive Airport The vigil will be held just outside of where Donald Trump Jr. will be holding a campaign rally for his father as part of the Trump campaign’s Fighters Against Socialist bus tour, which made stops in Florida earlier in the day in Tampa, Orlando, and Coconut Creek.

On Saturday, hundreds of Trump supporters drove through Miami, where they passed by supporters standing outside the landmark Versailles on Calle Ocho.