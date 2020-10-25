85ºF

Florida Constitutional Amendments: Election Results 2020

Florida voters are casting their ballots on six constitutional amendments in the 2020 general election.

Breakdowns of each of those ballot questions can be seen below:

Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote

Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments

Amendment 6: Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

Click on the links above for more information about each of the initiatives, and see the results below as the votes are tabulated on Election Night, Nov. 3.

Florida Constitutional Amendments

