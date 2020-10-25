Florida Constitutional Amendments: Election Results 2020

Florida voters are casting their ballots on six constitutional amendments in the 2020 general election.

Breakdowns of each of those ballot questions can be seen below:

Amendment 1: Citizenship Requirement to Vote

Amendment 2: Raising Florida’s Minimum Wage

Amendment 3: All Voters Vote in Primary Elections for State Legislature, Governor, and Cabinet

Amendment 4: Voter Approval of Constitutional Amendments

Amendment 5: Limitation on Homestead Assessments

Amendment 6: Ad Valorem Tax Discount for Spouses of Certain Deceased Veterans Who Had Permanent, Combat-Related Disabilities

