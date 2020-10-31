Kamala Harris holds several Get Out The Vote rallies in South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris is visiting South Florida Saturday, where she will hold three Get Out The Vote drive-in rallies just days before the election.

The first event is scheduled to begin at 11:45 a.m. at Florida International University’s main campus.

The second event will be held at 2:25 p.m. in Fort Lauderdale and the final rally of the day will be held at 4:50 p.m. in Lake Worth.

Drivers began lining up before dawn on Saturday, hours before Harris' planned drive-in event in Miami-Dade County.

The visits come as presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump make their final pushes ahead of Tuesday’s Election Day.

Florida is a swing state that is considered vital to win for both presidential hopefuls as they begin to race for 270 electoral votes.

The locations of Harris' campaign stops were not publicly released ahead of time and are by invitation only.

Biden will appear with former President Barack Obama at a campaign event Saturday in Michigan, another key battleground state.

