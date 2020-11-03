‘No credible threat of planned attacks’ on Election Day in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – After investigating rumors about plans for Election Day riots, federal agents concluded there is no such threat on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County.

U.S. Homeland Security’s Southeast Florida Fusion Center released a statement saying the rumor that is being distributed on social media does not appear to be credible.

According to a flyer from the agency, various social media posts have been circulating regarding groups of protesters planning to destroy grocery stores, supply stores and gas stations, regardless of whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden wins the election.

The posts claim that these kinds of businesses will be destroyed so people will be forced out of their homes when they run out of necessities and will become easy targets.

The posts claim protesters have rented U-Haul trucks that have been filled with weapons and ammunition and which have been “parked in convenient locations for easy access when protests are initiated,” the flyer stated.

Some of those convenient locations were reportedly near Miami International Airport.

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homeland Security Bureau and other agencies have investigated the posts and report that there appears to be “no credible threat of planned attacks.”

Regardless, authorities urge the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings at all time.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are encouraging the public to report suspicious activity on the iWatch site.