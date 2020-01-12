Multiple people killed as severe storms move through South

At least 8 people have been killed by severe storms moving through the South.

Three people died Saturday after a tornado struck Alabama, with another three reported killed by storms in Louisiana. One man died in Texas when a tree fell on his house and an Oklahoma man was killed by floodwaters as he tried to escape his stalled truck.

The powerful storms began Friday in portions of Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, producing flash flooding, damaging winds beyond 80 mph, large hail and a few tornadoes. They then raced east into Mississippi and Alabama, and are bringing their threats from the Carolinas to Georgia and the Florida Panhandle Saturday night.

The risk for dangerous weather will dwindle by Sunday. Strong storms are not expected for south Florida, as the high pressure system that has kept us so windy and warm will act as a blocking mechanism.

The same potent system that is causing the severe weather in the South is also bringing the potential for snow and ice from St. Louis to Chicago and near Detroit. Both the winter weather and severe storms are acting to cause delays with air travel.