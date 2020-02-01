Super Bowl LIV fans face low possibility of tornadoes overnight with stormy weather

MIAMI – Super Bowl LIV fans face a low possibility of tornadoes on Friday night and Saturday morning in areas of South Florida.

Aside from damaging winds, a few severe thunderstorms are also likely to cause flooding in areas of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

The weather conditions will improve in the late morning and worsen again on Saturday afternoon.

The weather will improve just in time for the Super Bowl Sunday when it will be cooler, sunny and dry.