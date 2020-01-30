Thunderstorms will impact part of Super Bowl weekend

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The biggest weekend for South Florida and football is just a few days away! Before the main event, a strong front is set to move into South Florida. Some outdoor plans may need to be adjusted. Here is the weather breakdown for Super Bowl LIV weekend!

Friday

Any plans during the day on Friday will be good to go. The morning and afternoon are expected to be mostly dry with temperatures in the upper 70s. Get ready for the weather to change into Friday evening. A cold front will begin approaching Florida from the Gulf Friday night, bringing some scattered showers to inland communities. Showers and a few thunderstorms will pick up around midnight and continue to soak South Florida through Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of South Florida under a Slight Risk area for severe weather Friday night. This is a level two out of five. The primary threats will be heavy rainfall that could lead to a few areas of localized flooding and strong wind gusts. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible and may bring some small hail with them. While the risk for a tornado cannot be ruled out, the overall threat is low.

South Florida has a severe t-storm threat going into the weekend. Here's what you need to know.@lukedorrisWPLG @JulieDurdaWPLG @BettyDavisWPLG pic.twitter.com/BFBF8LZg9T — Brandon Orr (@BrandonOrrWPLG) January 30, 2020

Saturday

The first half of Saturday will be wet in spots as the front slowly moves over South Florida. Winds will hold steady around 15 miles per hour, with gusts 25-30 miles per hour at times. Gusts could be higher in thunderstorms. By afternoon, most of the rain associated with the front will start to push offshore, with scattered showers and clouds still lingering on the back side of the system. These showers will continue to thin out and fade away as the afternoon progresses. By sunset Saturday, most of the rain will be offshore. Stay updated with future forecasts for updates on the rain’s exit as confidence on the timing is low right now. A slight breeze will linger Saturday evening. The breeze will usher in drier, cooler air over South Florida.

Super Bowl Sunday

The big day is looking picture perfect for any activity before, during, or after the game! Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning with northwest winds around 10 miles per hour. The cooler and drier air will translate into a sunny afternoon with highs struggling to break into the low 70s! Keep in mind, even though temperatures will be lower, the UV index will continue to be high. The Chiefs and 49ers will enjoy clear skies and temperatures in the mid 60’s for kickoff. Temperatures will continue to drop into the upper 50s by the end of the game.